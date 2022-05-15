Two Tulsans killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

A man an a woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Killed were Thomas Baty, 22, and Lara Sarett, 26, both of Tulsa.
Baty was driving and Sarett was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on a county road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, about three miles north of Tahlequah, troopers reported.
Details of the crash were under investigation.
Another passenger was treated at a Tahlequah hospital and released, the OHP reported.
Seat belts were being worn by Baty and both passengers, troopers reported.