 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Tulsans killed in Cherokee County single-vehicle crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

A man an a woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed were Thomas Baty, 22, and Lara Sarett, 26, both of Tulsa.

Baty was driving and Sarett was a passenger in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed on a county road about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, about three miles north of Tahlequah, troopers reported.

Details of the crash were under investigation.

Another passenger was treated at a Tahlequah hospital and released, the OHP reported.

Seat belts were being worn by Baty and both passengers, troopers reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert