Two Tulsans killed in Bixby head-on collision

Two Tulsans were killed in a head-on collision Monday in Bixby.

Officers responded to the crash near 12600 S. Memorial Drive about 7:20 p.m. and found the driver of one vehicle, Robert Steven Brooke, 61, dead at the scene, according to a Bixby police news release.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jennifer Beth Heisley, 46, was taken to a hospital and later died.

There was no further information available. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.