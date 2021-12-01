 Skip to main content
Two Tulsans killed in Bixby head-on collision
Two Tulsans killed in Bixby head-on collision

  • Updated
Bixbyfatal.JPG

Bixby police responded to the crash in the 12600 S. Memorial Drive about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021. 

 Google Maps

Two Tulsans were killed in a head-on collision Monday in Bixby. 

Officers responded to the crash near 12600 S. Memorial Drive about 7:20 p.m. and found the driver of one vehicle, Robert Steven Brooke, 61, dead at the scene, according to a Bixby police news release. 

The driver of the other vehicle, Jennifer Beth Heisley, 46, was taken to a hospital and later died. 

There was no further information available. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

