Two Tulsans killed in Bixby head-on collision

Two Tulsans were killed in a head-on collision Monday in Bixby.
Officers responded to the crash near 12600 S. Memorial Drive about 7:20 p.m. and found the driver of one vehicle, Robert Steven Brooke, 61, dead at the scene, according to a Bixby police news release.
The driver of the other vehicle, Jennifer Beth Heisley, 46, was taken to a hospital and later died.
There was no further information available. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
