Two tribes offer no-registration vaccine clinics Saturday at Tulsa-area casinos

“We are committed to making it easy for the public to access the COVID-19 vaccine,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in the release. “Our health staff has done a tremendous job of improving the registration process and reducing paperwork requirements, and this event will help us reach our goal of broadening vaccine distribution to those in and outside the reservation.”

All adults are also welcome to receive a vaccine through a scheduled appointment with Cherokee Nation Health Services at any of the tribe’s nine outpatient health centers located throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation area in northeast Oklahoma.

Those looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a tribal health center can call 539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment. No registration paperwork is required before calling, and in many instances, same-day appointments may be available, the release states.

Numerous health officials have expressed deep gratitude to area tribes for opening up vaccinations to nontribal members, and Wednesday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum expressed his thanks.