Two shot at Broken Arrow fast-food restaurant

  • Updated
Two people, including a 17-year-old, were hospitalized Thursday with what police said are "life-threatening gunshot wounds" after a dispute in Broken Arrow.

Officers responded to the McDonald's at 2525 N. Aspen (145th East) Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Thursday after the shooting was reported, Broken Arrow Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Walker said. He said two people there, ages 17 and 21, had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Walker said detectives were still developing information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.

Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

On Twitter @samanthavicent

