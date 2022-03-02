Two sentenced in unrelated fraud schemes

Two defendants in unrelated fraud cases were sentenced Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.

Adewale Matthew Abel, 51, was sentenced to no prison time and three years supervision by the U.S. Probation Office while Carol A. Broyles, 49, faces a 27 month prison term, according to court records.

Abel, formerly of Tulsa, admitted May 6 to making a false statement to a financial institution as part of a scheme to obtain a $300,000 forgivable loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, established to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abel falsely claimed on a PPP loan application submitted in May 2020 that he employed 20 people, was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020 and had a $120,000 payroll, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

As part of his plea agreement, Abel will pay $300,000 in restitution to the Stride Bank in Tulsa.

Abel admitted to being part of a trio who together sought bogus PPP loans early in the pandemic.

Olusola Ojo, 43, of Owasso was found guilty in November following a four-day trial in Tulsa federal court of two counts of bank fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Ojo is scheduled to be sentenced April 1.

A third person, Ibanga Etuk, was sentenced to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes linked to his part in the scheme. Etuk’s wife, Teosha Etuk, also admitted to taking part in the scheme and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

Abel, in his written plea said, “I knowingly and willfully conspired with Ibanga Etuk and Olusola Ojo to create the false list of employees that I used for my PPP application…”

Broyles, formerly of Tulsa, admitted Nov. 3 in Tulsa federal court to making $429,732 in unauthorized payments to herself while she was an office manager at Electronic Assembly Corp. in Tulsa.

Broyles attributed the embezzlement from the company to a casino gambling addiction, according to a sentencing memorandum submitted on her behalf.

Broyles had requested the judge sentence her to five years probation rather than a prison term called for under federal sentencing guidelines of 27 months to 33 months.

She will also serve three years of post-custody supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.

