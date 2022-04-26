 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Sapulpa men drown after boat capsizes in Lake Keystone

Two Sapulpa men drowned after their boat capsized late Monday afternoon in Lake Keystone, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The boat became disabled at some point before 5 p.m. about a mile east of Cowskin Bay Ramp in Pawnee County, troopers said. 

The capsizing boat left Willis C. Smith, 87, and an unidentified 74-year-old in the water. Smith's body was quickly recovered; the other victim was recovered around 8 p.m. The depth of water where both bodies were recovered was about 22 feet, troopers said in a news release.

Smith had a personal floatation device; the other victim did not, according to the release.

The other victim is expected to be identified after his next of kin have been notified.

