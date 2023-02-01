Two people killed in three-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow, police say

Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles late Tuesday in Broken Arrow, police said.

Marji Cowles, 75, and Gloria Voss, 80, were killed after their 2014 Ford Escape was struck by a 2006 Dodge pickup that was heading south on Lynn Lane Road toward the East 61st Street intersection, a news release states.

A third vehicle was hit after the initial collision, but the driver was not injured, the release continues.

Officers responded to the collision around 9:30 p.m. and arrested the driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, according to police spokesman Ethan Hutchins.

Police said Ninth Street was closed for several hours as the collision scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

