Two of three incumbent city councilors lose in runoff elections Tuesday

Two of the three incumbent Tulsa city councilors lost by razor-close margins Tuesday night.

It wasn’t exactly the Red Wave conservatives had hoped for, but the runoff victories are sure to shake things up on the nine-member council.

On the losing side were District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell and District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson.

Grant Miller defeated Arthrell, who was first elected two years ago, and Dodson, who was seeking a fifth term, was defeated by challenger Christian Bengel.

Bengel, who was making his second attempt to unseat Dodson, forced the runoff election when he finished first in the Aug. 23 general election with 45.3% of the vote to Dodson’s 38.4%.

Bengel described Tuesday's victory as a win for all of east Tulsa.

"It was very emotional for my wife and I," Bengel said. "Because, again, this was our second campaign, and I can't tell people how much we invested trying to work for the citizens of east Tulsa.

"That is truly what our campaign has been about all along."

Miller was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright secured a third term by earning 57.4% of the vote in her race against Ken Reddick, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

Wright nearly won the election outright in August when she fell fewer than a dozen votes shy of winning more than 50% of the vote.

She said Tuesday that she was grateful to the voters of District 7 for the support they have shown her.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, neighbors and colleagues for their continued encouragement and support,” Wright said. “Tonight gives me hope for Tulsa’s future — for more collaboration and consensus building, increased unity and prosperity, as well as building a more just and equitable city we can all be proud to call home.”

Tulsa municipal elections are nonpartisan, but this year’s elections have been far from it, with socialist, communist and Nazis all part of the campaign lexicon.

Five city councilors won reelection in the Aug. 23 general election: Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1), Jeannie Cue (District 2), Crista Patrick (District 3), Phil Lakin (District 8), and Jayme Fowler (District 9)

Laura Bellis won the District 4 council seat being vacated by Kara Joy McKee. McKee chose not to seek reelection.

City councilors serve two-year terms. The new class of councilors will be sworn in in December.