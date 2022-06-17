Two more sought in Taft shootings after second arrest made, Muskogee Police say

Police have made another arrest in connection to the fatal Memorial Day shootings in Taft, according to Muskogee police, who are still seeking two men also charged with murder in the slaying a 39-year-old woman.

Sherika Bowler was killed and eight other people were wounded by gunfire that erupted after arguments during the town’s Memorial Day festival.

Police arrested Kendall Alexander, 25, early Friday as teams from the agency and Oklahoma Highway Patrol served three separate warrants in Muskogee, according to a news release.

Warrants remain out for Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshawn Jackson, 18, the release states. All three have been charged in state court with one count of murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also faces one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

The investigation remains ongoing, as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents initially determined multiple suspects and weapons were involved in the Taft shootings.

Skylar Buckner, 26, turned himself in and was the first to be arrested and charged in the shootings. He has made a court appearance in Muskogee on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Those with information on the location of Warrior and Jackson are asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.