Two area men died in separate vehicle crashes late Saturday and early Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed were Armando Lopez, 27, of Tulsa, and Allen Michael Vargas, 43, of Claremore.

Lopez was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 north of Southeast 15th Street in Oklahoma City.

He was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata that collided with a 2018 Toyota Camry being driven by a 44-year-old Oklahoma City woman, who also died in the incident, about 1:12 a.m. Sunday.

Troops said details of the crash were still under investigation. It was not clear if either driver was wearing a seat belt, the OHP said.

Vargas died after the motorcycle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve about 11:38 p.m. Saturday on a county road about a mile east of Strang in Mayes County.

He was taken to a Pryor hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.