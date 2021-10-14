Two men charged federally with murder after weekend killing of Native American man west of Turley

Squirrel reportedly told investigators that Rose picked him up in Claremore at night on October 8, then they went and got Weaver and drove to Lindsay's house.

When they got there, either late Oct. 8 or early Oct. 9, Rose and Weaver told Squirrel to stay in the car because they had to "handle business," according to the affidavit.

They left the vehicle, and Weaver allegedly started to choke Lindsay from behind while Rose started to strike him, Squirrel reportedly told investigators he witnessed from the car.

Rose and Weaver changed clothes before getting back into the vehicle, where they told Squirrel "if he said anything to anyone, they would kill him and his whole family," according to the affidavit.

Squirrel told investigators they went to Lindsay's house because Lindsay owed Rose money for "an ounce of 'ICE,'" a common term for methamphetamine, and Rose "intended to get his money," according to the affidavit.

Weaver and Squirrel were booked into Tulsa County jail Tuesday where they remain on an FBI hold, according to jail records.