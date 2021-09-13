 Skip to main content
Two McAlester teenagers, two adults killed in single-vehicle rollover
Two McAlester teenagers, two adults killed in single-vehicle rollover

  • Updated
A single-vehicle crash killed four McAlester residents, including two teens, and left another adult resident hospitalized Sunday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

The crash occurred along Oklahoma 31A west just south of Stuart in Pittsburg County about 5:20 p.m., when a car carrying the five people ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, rolling at least once before landing on its top. 

Troopers are working to determine who in the vehicle was driving, as none of those involved were wearing seat belts. 

The adults who died at the scene were identified as Meghan Ransome and Christopher Carrion, both 30. The teenage boys, whose names were withheld, were 13 and 14. 

The surviving adult was a 33-year-old man. He was flown to a hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the report. 

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

