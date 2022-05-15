Two leading authorities on race and racism to speak in Tulsa

Two prominent thinkers on race in America will appear in Tulsa in conjunction with the May 31-June 1 anniversary of the 1921 Race Massacre.

Academic, author and commentator Michael Eric Dyson will speak at 6 p.m., May 25, at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Hall, 550 S. Gary Place, as part of the 13th John Hope Franklin National Symposium, sponsored by the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, will speak at 7 p.m. May 31, in the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium. Hannah-Jones’ appearance is sponsored by Magic City Books and is part of Legacy Festival, which commemorates the history and tradition of Black Tulsans and the historic Greenwood District.

Both events are free and open to the public, but those planning to attend the Nikole Hannah-Jones presentation must register through Eventbrite.

The John Hope Franklin Symposium annually brings scholars and commentators. This year’s symposium focuses on education and advocacy, and begins with a Greenwood bus tour at 1 p.m. on May 25 and continues through a memorial ceremony on May 27.

This will be the first symposium without one of its founders and driving forces, Julius Pegues.

Other symposium events and speakers include a two-day youth summit May 26-27, featuring the Youth Tulsa Debate Club and Shariah Miller, a student at KIPP Legacy High School in Tulsa.

Other speakers include: Sandra Quince, chief executive officer of Paradigm for Parity, a business coalition seeking to close the business leadership gender gap; Lolita Buckner Inniss, dean of the University of Colorado law school and a Tulsa Race Massacre descendent; and Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, an authority on contemporary politics and culture and professor of history at The New School in New York City.

Symposium events, except for the Dyson presentation, are at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa. Most require a registration fee, although Dyson and Petrzela are free.

See https://www.jhfnationalsymposium.org/ for registration information.

The Legacy Festival begins May 27 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood, with a series of discussions on Black towns, generational trauma and community healing, Black Wall Street to Black Tech Street and Rebuilding Greenwood.

The festival continues May 28 with a street festival beginning at 10 a.m. Music will begin at 3 p.m. on the OSU-Tulsa lawn, and a memorial march is planned for 4 p.m. from OSU-Tulsa’s west parking lot.

