Two killed on BA Expressway crash
  • Updated
Fatal BA Expressway crash map

The location of a fatal crash on Saturday night is pictured in this Tulsa police map.

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway in east Tulsa on Saturday night, police said.

Police shortly after 10 p.m. were called to the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of Oklahoma 51 near 129th East Avenue.

Eastbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Garnett Road for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

The names of those killed had not been released as of Sunday afternoon. 

