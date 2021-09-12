Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Mayes County

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mayes County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Christopher J. Crosley, 27, of Mounds, and Caleb James Bagley, 29, of Tulsa, were killed in the crash about 10:10 p.m. near a county road, about four miles south and a half-mile east of Locust Grove.

Crosley was the driver and Bagley was a passenger in a 2014 Ford Flex that collided with 2017 Ford F150. The driver and a passenger of the Ford F150 were both hospitalized.

Details of the crash were under investigation, the OHP said.

The occupants of the Ford F150 were wearing seat belts; the occupants of the Ford Flex were not, troopers said.