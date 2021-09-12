 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Mayes County
0 Comments

Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Mayes County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mayes County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Christopher J. Crosley, 27, of Mounds, and Caleb James Bagley, 29, of Tulsa, were killed in the crash about 10:10 p.m. near a county road, about four miles south and a half-mile east of Locust Grove.

Crosley was the driver and Bagley was a passenger in a 2014 Ford Flex that collided with 2017 Ford F150. The driver and a passenger of the Ford F150 were both hospitalized.

Details of the crash were under investigation, the OHP said.

The occupants of the Ford F150 were wearing seat belts; the occupants of the Ford Flex were not, troopers said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News