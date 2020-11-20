 Skip to main content
Two killed in Sand Springs motorcycle crash are ID'd

Two killed in Sand Springs motorcycle crash are ID'd

The motorcyclists killed in a Sand Springs collision this week have been identified.

Motorcycle driver Mitchell Raymond Overton, 21, of Tulsa and his passenger, Kennedy Alexis Behm, 20, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, were pronounced dead at the scene near 41st Street and Teal Ridge Drive on Wednesday.

Overton was driving east on 41st Street about 5:15 p.m. when a two-door car turned left from Teal Ridge Drive onto 41st Street, according to a Thursday news release from the Sand Springs Police Department.

The motorcycle struck the car and caught fire, the release states. Police blocked 41st Street between Tulsa Community College’s West Campus and Oklahoma 97 while the crash was investigated.

The car’s driver, a 56-year-old Tulsa man, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the release states.

The collision remains under investigation.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

