Two killed in east Tulsa house fire

Two killed in east Tulsa house fire

Two people died after being pulled from an east Tulsa house fire Monday night. 

The male and female adult victims, who have not yet been identified, were found in a smoke-filled home near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue, Tulsa Fire spokesman Andrew Little said. 

Firefighters responded to the home in the 12600 block of East 17th Street after 10 p.m. as neighbors told them multiple people were still inside. 

They began search-and-rescue efforts as another crew began fighting the flames, and Tulsa Police officers on scene interviewed neighbors to determine there were two people inside. 

A neighbor briefed firefighters on a rough layout of the house, and they were able to find the two adults, one of whom was in a back bedroom and another who was either in a bedroom or hallway. 

Crews attempted life-saving efforts on scene, as well as on the way to a hospital, Little said, but the two were pronounced dead. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

