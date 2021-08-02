Two killed in collision early Monday on Muskogee Turnpike

Two people were killed early Monday in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike that forced both directions to be closed to traffic for more than three hours.
Emmanuel Lopez, 35, of Coweta was ejected and died at the scene, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported. Two other involved vehicles were being driven by a Wagoner man, 25, and a 48-year-old woman from Stilwell; they were not injured in the crash.
Betty Summers, 82, of Lavaca, Arkansas, who was a passenger in another involved vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Details of the crash and the conditions of the drivers remain under investigation, according to an OHP news release.
