Two killed in car-motorcycle crash in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — Two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash near the Prattville area of Sand Springs on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Michael Carter said a car turned out of Teal Ridge Drive onto 41st Street and collided with an eastbound motorcycle. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were fatally injured.

Police have blocked 41st Street between Tulsa Community College’s West Campus and Oklahoma 97 while the crash is investigated and the street is cleared.

