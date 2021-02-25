Two killed after truck pursued by troopers crashes into uninvolved vehicle, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says

A stolen vehicle being pursued by troopers crashed in east Tulsa, leaving two people in another vehicle dead and another hospitalized.

Traffic near 21st Street and Garnett Road is affected Thursday afternoon at the site of the crash.

Tulsa Police said officers are assisting Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, where the pursuit initiated by troopers terminated about 1 p.m.

Reportedly the call was initiated by witnesses at a car wash who flagged down troopers after seeing a vehicle theft in progress.

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly hit an uninvolved SUV head-on, according to troopers at the scene. He is in custody and has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.