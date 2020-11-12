Two injured in north Tulsa house fire after car reportedly explodes

Two people were injured Thursday after a car reportedly exploded in a north Tulsa garage, setting the home connected ablaze.
Firefighters on scene reported seeing the smoke several blocks away from the 4600 block of North Iroquois Avenue before arriving before noon to find a car outside the garage and the front of the home engulfed in flames.
Crews quenched the fire and gave medical attention to a woman at the scene and a man who fire officials said pulled the car out of the garage.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
