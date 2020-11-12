Two injured in north Tulsa house fire after car explodes in garage

Tulsa Fire department responds to a fire at 46th St and N. Iroquois Ave in Tulsa, OK, November 12, 2020. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
From Staff Reports
Two people were injured Thursday morning when a car exploded in a north Tulsa garage, setting the attached house ablaze.
Firefighters reported seeing smoke several blocks away from the 4600 block of North Iroquois Avenue before arriving to find a car outside the garage and the front of the home engulfed in flames.
They quenched the fire and gave medical attention to a woman and to a man who fire officials said pulled the car out of the garage.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
