Two injured in north Tulsa house fire after car explodes in garage

  • Updated
Two people were injured Thursday morning when a car exploded in a north Tulsa garage, setting the attached house ablaze. 

Firefighters reported seeing smoke several blocks away from the 4600 block of North Iroquois Avenue before arriving to find a car outside the garage and the front of the home engulfed in flames. 

They quenched the fire and gave medical attention to a woman and to a man who fire officials said pulled the car out of the garage. 

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

