Two from Tulsa Police arraigned in alleged cover-up; lieutenant's case moved for conflict of interest

Harper appeared at Holmes' home out of uniform and off duty that night after she had been taken to a hospital for her injuries, and he spoke with officers at the scene who muted their body-worn cameras. He additionally attempted to calm Holmes' daughter, Adrienne Smith, who reportedly referred to him as family.

Harper allegedly told the officer writing the report to classify the stabbing as accidental, which the officer noted Harper directed him to do. Smith was later charged and placed in a drug court program as an alternative to incarceration.

Neither Harper, Carson nor Dythe had any reportable disciplinary history in their respective 26, 15 and three years of employment at TPD, according to a departmental response to an April records request from Tulsa World.