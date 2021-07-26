Two from Okmulgee killed in crash Sunday in Glenpool

Two individuals from Okmulgee were killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Tulsa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

William Sampson, 46, was driving a 2004 Isuzu Axiom on 151st Street South at Peoria about 7:30 p.m., troopers said. Mabel Williams, 47, was a passenger in the Axiom; she and Sampson were ejected from the vehicle at the point of impact. No further details of the crash circumstances were provided.

The two, both from Okmulgee, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Glenpool, according to a news release noting neither was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but another vehicle, as 2013 Infiniti QX56, was involved; that driver, a 60-year-old Tulsa man, was reportedly hospitalized in fair condition. He and a passenger, a 22-year-old Tulsa woman, were both wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

Troopers say Sampson's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation.