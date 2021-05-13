 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two found dead in Broken Arrow park
0 comments
breaking

Two found dead in Broken Arrow park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Broken Arrow park deaths

Two people were found dead with apparent trauma in a Broken Arrow park early Thursday morning. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

Video from May 13, 2021. A passerby called in about 3:45 a.m. to report a body lying in a parking lot at Haikey Creek Park, Ofc. Chris Walker said.

BROKEN ARROW — Two people were found dead with apparent trauma in a Broken Arrow park early Thursday.

A passerby called in about 3:45 a.m. to report a body lying in a parking lot at Haikey Creek Park, Ofc. Chris Walker said. Arriving officers found two bodies.

Garnett Road is closed between 111th and 121st as police process the scene.

Walker couldn’t speculate as to where or how the two were killed, but he said there were no vehicles in the parking lot when police arrived.

Anyone with information in the killings is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number: 918-259-8400.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says
Local News

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

  • Updated

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System, said Friday that both sides had agreed to terms by 4 p.m. April 30 ahead of the signing deadline of midnight, but "BlueCross unexpectedly sent new terms at 10:02 p.m. with provisions that had not been agreed on earlier.”

Saint Francis, BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma set to part ways over contract impasse

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News