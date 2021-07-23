Two drivers killed in head-on collision near Adair

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision just west of Adair on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Deborah Stover, 55, of Chelsea was driving east on Oklahoma 28 about 5:25 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, her 2013 Ford Escape traveled left of center, striking a 2001 Ford F-150 head-on near County Road NS 430.

Stover and the truck's driver, Christopher Ellis of Langley, were pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis was 54.

Troopers attributed the cause of the collision to Stover's vehicle veering left of center, and they continue to investigate Stover's condition at the time.

The early-morning weather is described as foggy in the report, but the roadway was dry.

Both vehicles' airbags deployed and both vehicles were equipped with seatbelts, but only Ellis was wearing his, the report states.

Adair firefighters extricated Ellis following the crash.

