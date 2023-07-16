Two people died in separate vehicle crashes in northeast Oklahoma on Saturday night and Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed were Shelly Beaston, 58, of Copan, and Lisa Hallbauer, 44, of Afton.

Beaston was a passenger in Can-Am side by side all-terrain vehicle that collided with a Ford F-150 pickup about 6:55 p.m. Saturday on a county road near Wann in Washington County.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was under investigation, troopers said.

Hallbauer was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima on Oklahoma 10 near Wyandotte about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was wearing seat belts in either fatal crash, troopers reported.