Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 244, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed were Kenneth Carter, 47, and Adrienne Kidd, 44, both of Tulsa.

Carter was the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup that crashed about 11:06 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the highway about a quarter-mile east of Yale Avenue, troopers said.

He was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Kidd was a passenger in the pickup. She was taken in critical condition to St. John, where she died on Sunday afternoon, the OHP said.

Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

Seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash, troopers reported.