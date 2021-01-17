Two die in separate vehicle crashes Saturday, early Sunday

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes in northeast Oklahoma on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

An unidentified person died when a car he or she was driving collided head-on with a semi about 2:13 a.m. Sunday, about four miles south of Oologah in Rogers County, troopers said.

The person was driving a 1982 Buick LeSabre south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 when it collided head-on with a 2019 Freightliner semi. The driver and a passenger in the semi were not injured.

The condition of the person who died was under investigation, troopers said.

Tyler Patterson, 18, of Warner, was a pedestrian who died following a vehicle collision about 7:34 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 64, about two miles north of Warner in Muskogee County, troopers said.

Two vehicles collided on U.S. 64 near 163rd Street south, but details of the crash were still under investigation. A third, unoccupied vehicle was also at the site of the crash but was not involved in it, troopers said.