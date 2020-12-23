Two dead in Muskogee quadruple shooting

Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized following a quadruple shooting in Muskogee.

Police say the shooting appeared to have been between two groups; one which showed up to meet the other at an apartment in the 800 block of South York Street before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

None of the people involved have been identified.

One person was dead when officers arrived, another died after being flown to a Tulsa hospital, and two more remain hospitalized in unknown condition, according to a police news release.

"At this time it appears that multiple individuals showed up at the apartment and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside the apartment," the release states. "During the altercation two of the three subjects inside the apartment were shot, their condition is unknown at this time. The two individuals that are deceased are two of the subjects that showed up at the apartment."

Investigators are currently developing information on two people who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-682-2677 (COPS).

Featured video