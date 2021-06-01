 Skip to main content
Two dead in fiery south Tulsa crash
Two dead in fiery south Tulsa crash

Two people died in a fiery crash in south Tulsa early Tuesday. 

The victims' names had not been released by Tuesday evening.

Police believe their car was speeding south on Yale Avenue near 81st Street about 2:30 a.m. when it went off the road and through a stone sign at the entrance to an apartment complex before catching fire. 

The thoroughfare, which is particularly curvy between 81st and 91st streets, passes by the entrance to Vintage on Yale apartments as it slopes downward to the south.  

Firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when police arrived. 

