Two dead in fiery south Tulsa crash, police say

Two people died in a fiery crash in south Tulsa early Tuesday, police reported.

The victims have not been identified, but police believe their car was speeding south on Yale Avenue near 81st Street about 2:30 a.m. when it appears to have struck a curb and flown through a stone sign for an apartment complex before catching fire.

The thoroughfare, which is particularly curvy between 91st and 81st streets, passes by the entrance to Vintage on Yale apartments as it slopes downward to the south toward its intersection with 81st Street.

Firefighters were extinguishing the car when police arrived, according to the department's social media post.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.