Two dead in fiery south Tulsa crash, police say

Two people died in a fiery crash in south Tulsa early Tuesday, police reported.
The victims have not been identified, but police believe their car was speeding south on Yale Avenue near 81st Street about 2:30 a.m. when it appears to have struck a curb and flown through a stone sign for an apartment complex before catching fire.
The thoroughfare, which is particularly curvy between 91st and 81st streets, passes by the entrance to Vintage on Yale apartments as it slopes downward to the south toward its intersection with 81st Street.
Firefighters were extinguishing the car when police arrived, according to the department's social media post.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
