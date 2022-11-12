Two dead in fatal crash with animal in Pittsburg County

A Norman man and woman were killed in a fatal collision with an animal in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported.

According to OHP, Christopher Pierson, 33, was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot northbound on the Indian Nation Turnpike. The vehicle hit a deer, ran off the right side of roadway, struck a tree, and overturned into a creek. Darci Pierson, 28, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected 5 feet. Christopher Pierson was pinned for approximately 45 minutes. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.