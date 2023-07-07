Two women are dead after a 22-year-old driver from Broken Arrow went the wrong way on the Creek Turnpike and crashed head-on into another motorist late Thursday.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carigan Elizabeth Kelley Rains was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west in the turnpike's eastbound lanes around 10:15 p.m.

Rains' vehicle crashed head-on into a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox near the Olive (129th East) Avenue exit in Broken Arrow, troopers said. Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage for nearly two hours, according to the report.

Both Rains and the other driver, Reyna Reyes Larios, 49, of Coweta, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seat belts were in use by both drivers, troopers said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.