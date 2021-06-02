Two dead after crash in Broken Arrow

Two people were killed in a collision in Broken Arrow on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 7500 block of South 209th East Avenue.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the two vehicles involved received minor injuries and refused transportation for medical attention. The other vehicle's two occupants were ejected in the crash, Broken Arrow police said, and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Broken Arrow Police Traffic Specialists were called to the scene and are currently working an extensive followup investigation to determine the cause of the collision," a police news release states.

None of the individuals have yet been identified pending next-of-kin notifications.