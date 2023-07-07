Two women are dead after a 22-year-old driver from Broken Arrow was traveling the wrong way on the Creek Turnpike and crashed head-on into another motorist late Thursday.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carigan Elizabeth Kelley Rains was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west in the eastbound lane of the turnpike around 10:15 p.m.

Rains' vehicle crashed head-on into a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox near mile marker 15 in Broken Arrow, troopers said. Both drivers were pinned for nearly two hours, according to the report. Rains was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as the other driver, Reyna Reyes Larios, 49, of Coweta.

Seat belts were equipped and in use by both drivers, troopers said. The cause of the collision and condition of the drivers remains under investigation, according to OHP.