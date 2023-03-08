Two vacancies on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board have been filled less than two weeks before an expected vote to determine whether the state of Oklahoma will sponsor the nation’s first religious online charter school.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma has applied for state sanctioning and taxpayer funding of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which is proposed to serve students in towns without Catholic schools and to expand online course offerings to students in existing Catholic schools.

The matter now looks to be decided at a meeting set for March 21 by a full, five-member Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, as Gov. Kevin Stitt and Charles McCall, speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, just made appointments to fill two remaining vacancies.

Stitt's appointee is an administrator at Southern Nazarene University and McCall's is an Oologah town trustee and chairman of the Rogers County Republican Party.

Board membership had fallen to two after Brandon Tatum resigned from the board in November after accepting employment as Stitt’s new chief of staff.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat recently appointed Nellie Tayloe Sanders of Kingfisher to the board, allowing board meetings to resume in February because a quorum, or simple majority, of the board’s membership was in place once again.

In early December, Stitt appointee John O’Connor issued an non-binding, advisory legal opinion by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office that argued the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board should not abide by the state’s ban on publicly funded charter schools being operated by sectarian and religious organizations because it could be a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. Stitt praised the move and Oklahoma Catholic leaders, who had been working for 18 months with the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic, saw it as a greenlight to submit the St. Isidore application in January.

Then last month, Oklahoma’s new elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond withdrew O’Connor’s December legal opinion and cautioned the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board against sponsoring St. Isidore.

Drummond said the request for such legal advice should have been rejected when it was made in fall 2021 because it came from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s executive director rather than the governing board itself after a majority vote.

He also argued that O’Connor’s advice was based on legal precedent involving private schools, not public schools, and said sponsoring a religious charter school run by one denomination would “create a slippery slope” to use “religious liberty” to justify state-funded religion.

Speaker McCall’s office confirmed to the Tulsa World that he has just appointed William “Bill” Pearson of Oologah to serve in the Congressional District 2 seat of the board.

Pearson said he has a master’s degree in business administration and currently serves as the Rogers County GOP chairman, and on the boards of the local fire protection district and the town of Oologah. He also ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for a seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.

“I’ve had a lengthy career of serving my community,” Pearson told the Tulsa World on Wednesday. “I knew that there was an opening and in Rogers County, we have five state reps. I mentioned to one of them I would be willing (to serve). I saw the governor’s letter, the former AG’s opinion and Gentner Drummond, the current AG, I read his letter. I’m willing to sit and listen to additional information and help make a decision.”

Asked whether he has made up his mind about the St. Isidore application, Pearson said no.

According to the governor's office, Stitt has appointed Scott Strawn to serve in the Congressional District 5 seat of the board, previously held by Tatum, Stitt's chief of staff. According the Southern Nazarene University website, Strawn works as vice president for business and finance and as chief financial officer for the private college in Bethany.

Along with Sanders, the two new members will join Robert Franklin, administrator at Tulsa Technology Center, and Barry Beauchamp, retired Lawton Public Schools superintendent, on the virtual charter school board.