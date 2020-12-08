Two board members barred from all Epic Charter Schools matters over conflict-of-interest concerns

At that time, he was accused of intentionally avoiding public votes by the board in 2019 and 2020 on matters seeking to unmask Epic’s use of tens of millions in taxpayer dollars to date budgeted for student learning.

As previously reported by the Tulsa World, records from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission show that Epic co-founder David Chaney contributed to Hamrick’s 2017 campaign for Senate District 45, which he lost.

Hamrick told his fellow board members on Tuesday that he saw no issue with his unsuccessful campaign or with listening to the concerns of virtual school stakeholders, in the course of his personal deliberation process as a board member.

Franklin said he felt the recusal of Hamrick was appropriate given the actions Hamrick took after private discussions he has admitted to having with Epic school leaders about matters coming before the statewide virtual board.