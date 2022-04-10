 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested on murder complaints in deaths of two men in Pawnee County

Authorities on Sunday morning arrested two men after two other men were found dead in Cleveland, Okla., in Pawnee County on Saturday night.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, Pawnee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Edge Water RV park in eastern Pawnee County for an assault with a knife.

A 911 call made from the scene stated there was a fight and someone had been stabbed. Upon deputies' arrival, two men were found dead in the roadway, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

Deputies were able to quickly determine information about two suspects and learned that both had fled to Oklahoma City, the department said.

"Upon confirming the identity of the suspects our partners with the Oklahoma City Police Department were able to locate and detain Sonny Trujillo."

Trujillo was driving one of the vehicles the Sheriff’s Office had previously asked the public to be on the lookout for. The second suspect, Isaiah Lopez, turned himself in to the Oklahoma County Jail. Pawnee County deputies traveled to Oklahoma City and arrested both suspects.

Sonny Jose Trujillo, 44, of Oklahoma City, was arrested and booked into the Pawnee County Jail on two complaints of first-degree murder and a complaint of accessory to murder.

Isaiah Decayla Lopez, 25, of Oklahoma City, was arrested and booked in to the Pawnee County Jail on two complaint of first-degree murder and a complaint of accessory to murder.

Both suspects were in custody within six hours, the sheriff's office said.

The medical examiner has taken possession of both victim’s bodies, and their names will not be released until official identification can be made by the medical examiner and the next of kin is notified, the department said.

