Two arrested after altercation leaves Tulsa bar owner dead

Two men were arrested following an altercation early Sunday in which a bar owner was assaulted and later died at a local hospital.
At 2:53 a.m., Tulsa police were dispatched to the Miami Nights Club, 6510 E. 21st St., on a report of assault with a deadly weapon in progress.
Officers arrived and spoke to multiple witnesses that stated that once the club closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, police said in a social media post.
The owner broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.
The combatants redirected their aggression to the owner and began to assault him. He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him. The victim then went into cardiac arrest, police said.
Security guards were outside attempting to assist when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them. The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
The owner, whom police had not identified Sunday, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
While at the scene, the suspect vehicle drove by, and multiple witnesses pointed the vehicle out. Officers quickly ran to their cars and stopped the vehicle at 7400 E. 21st St.
The driver was identified as Jose Ledezma and a passenger as Ramon De Jesus Garcia Ibarra. Officers located a firearm in the passenger side, and both suspects were transported to the detective division.
Through the interviews, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra was identified as one of two individuals who allegedly assaulted the owner, police said. A second suspect in the assault is an unknown Hispanic male and is still being sought.
Garcia-Ibarra was being held in the Tulsa Jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter. His bond was set at $50,000.
Jose Ledesma-Hernandez was identified as the suspect who allegedly struck the security guard with his vehicle.
He was being held Sunday in the Tulsa Jail on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $40,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police through Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.