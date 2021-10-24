Two arrested after altercation leaves Tulsa bar owner dead

Two men were arrested following an altercation early Sunday in which a bar owner was assaulted and later died at a local hospital.

At 2:53 a.m., Tulsa police were dispatched to the Miami Nights Club, 6510 E. 21st St., on a report of assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

Officers arrived and spoke to multiple witnesses that stated that once the club closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, police said in a social media post.

The owner broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.

The combatants redirected their aggression to the owner and began to assault him. He fell to the ground and the suspects began to kick him. The victim then went into cardiac arrest, police said.

Security guards were outside attempting to assist when a suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them. The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The owner, whom police had not identified Sunday, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.