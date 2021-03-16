Two adults killed in east Tulsa house fire

Two people died after being pulled from an east Tulsa house fire Monday night.

The victims, a man and a woman whose names have not yet been released, were found in a smoke-filled home near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said.

Firefighters were called to the house, in the 12600 block of East 17th Street, after 10 p.m. Neighbors told them multiple people were still inside.

They began search-and-rescue efforts as another crew began fighting the flames, and Tulsa police officers interviewed neighbors to determine that two people were inside.

A neighbor briefed firefighters on a rough layout of the house, and they were able to find the two adults, one of whom was in a back bedroom and the other in a bedroom or hallway.

Crews attempted life-saving efforts at the house as well as on the way to a hospital, Little said, but the two were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

