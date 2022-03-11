TV series starring Sylvester Stallone to film in Tulsa, with dates announced in casting call

When a new TV series starring Sylvester Stallone was announced last month, it wasn't clear "Tulsa King" would actually be shot in the city lending its name to the show's title.

Now we know “Tulsa King” is actually coming to Oklahoma, and Tulsans have a shot to appear in the gangster-themed Paramount+ series.

Norman-based Freihofer Casting released casting call information Thursday, with plans to film soon in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, for the first round of background performers and extras.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), “Tulsa King” is about 75-year-old mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) who, after release from a 25-year prison term, is sent by the son of his former boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

“The ‘Tulsa King’ is a very interesting story,” Stallone said in a video announcing the project. “He is a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years and kept his mouth shut and now he comes out. The next thing you know, he is in Tulsa. He has to now start a new life and create a gang because they want him to be an earner. That’s when the fun begins.”

Filming will take place March 29 through March 31 in Tulsa. One "featured role" being cast among the extras is a "holy man ... to resemble Disney’s Ichabod Crane."

Background roles being filled are airport folk, military members, flight attendants, parents, kids, cowboys, younger hipsters, oil workers, airport maintenance, front desk workers, businessmen (and women), doorman, valet, upscale hotel guests, millennials, pedestrians and Tulsa people with cars.

A male prison guard is being cast for filming scheduled March 28 in Oklahoma City.

For information, contact freihofercasting.com. To see more detailed information about the casting call, go to conta.cc/3w6WZo6.

