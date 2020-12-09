TU's Zaven Collins named finalist for Nagurski Trophy, honoring college football's national defensive player

The University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was named one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award honoring college football's national defensive player, the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Wednesday.

Collins is the first TU player to be named a finalist for the award. The other finalists are Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

A 6-foot-4 junior from Hominy, Collins has totaled 51 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one safety this season for the 6-1 Hurricane.

Two of his interceptions were game-clinchers, including a pickoff against No. 19 SMU that ended any possible final scoring drive for the Mustangs and his pick-6 in overtime against Tulane that he took 96 yards for the game-winning score.

Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game.