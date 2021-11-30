Turnpike officials to consider expansion, improvement plan

“This is the first time I am hearing about it,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “I would like to see the projects they had in mind and have a conversation before we start going out for more bonding.”

“The OTA wants to ensure everyone has the information and this announcement is our intent to start getting the details so we can share them,” Angier said.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said the agency would need to demonstrate the work needs to be done and that it is a worthwhile investment.

Standridge was complimentary of the work the agency did when it recently finished widening the Turner Turnpike at the east end.

The project could include more widening along the Turner Turnpike, the state’s first toll road that stretches between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

“The Turner is definitely one of those facilities we keep hearing about from all the communities along the way wanting more access and more interchanges,” Angier said.

The agency also will be looking at the Will Rogers Turnpike to see if it needs expansion or not, she said.

Some segments have lots of truck traffic on them, she said.