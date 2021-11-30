Turnpike officials to consider expansion, improvement plan

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is considering a long-range plan that could include widening the Turner Turnpike and improvements to the Will Rogers Turnpike and other facilities, Terri Angier, transportation spokeswoman, said Tuesday.
The action comes as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority wraps up the $1.3 billion Driving Forward, a turnpike expansion and improvement project that began under former Gov. Mary Fallin.
It included expanding the Gilcrease Expressway in Tulsa and building a new turnpike, the Kickapoo, in eastern Oklahoma County.
Driving Forward was funded by toll increases.
Angier said officials on Tuesday will seek input from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board.
She said it was important that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board be comfortable with the agency looking at options, tweaks and improvements on the system.
She said it is the first time OTA had a long- range plan.
“We are calling it a 15-year plan,” Angier said.
Angier said the projects have already gotten legislative approval in the past. No new corridors are expected to be built, she said.
“This is the first time I am hearing about it,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “I would like to see the projects they had in mind and have a conversation before we start going out for more bonding.”
“The OTA wants to ensure everyone has the information and this announcement is our intent to start getting the details so we can share them,” Angier said.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said the agency would need to demonstrate the work needs to be done and that it is a worthwhile investment.
Standridge was complimentary of the work the agency did when it recently finished widening the Turner Turnpike at the east end.
The project could include more widening along the Turner Turnpike, the state’s first toll road that stretches between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
“The Turner is definitely one of those facilities we keep hearing about from all the communities along the way wanting more access and more interchanges,” Angier said.
The agency also will be looking at the Will Rogers Turnpike to see if it needs expansion or not, she said.
Some segments have lots of truck traffic on them, she said.
Also under consideration are improvements for the Creek and Kilpatrick turnpikes, Angier said.
No specific projects have been determined so no cost estimate was available.
“We want to keep Oklahoma in the lead in the nation on some of the lowest tolls in the country,” Angier said.