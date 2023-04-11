Related Investigative audit of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority requested by state AG

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is pausing its long-range plan to make improvements and expand the state's highway and turnpike system.

ACCESS Oklahoma, a 15-year, $5 billion plan, includes the $495 million expansion of the Gilcrease Expressway in Tulsa and $370 million to widen a 12-mile segment of the Will Rogers Turnpike between Claremore and the U.S. 412 interchange near Catoosa.

According to a news release from the state agency Tuesday, the hurdle is "our inability to enter the bond market," Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz told the agency's board in the memo.

Agency officials have cited recent legal matters pending before the Supreme Court, as well as a pending state investigative audit, that have prevented access to the bond market.

According to the agency's website, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will continue design and planning work "on only one section of the Will Rogers Turnpike," while the remainder of the project is paused.

Planning is also paused for the Gilcrease North West segment connecting from the north end of the Gilcrease Turnpike project at U.S. 412 to the Gilcrease Expressway at the L.L. Tisdale Parkway. The project also included plans to rehab the "rodeo" bridges on the Creek Turnpike over Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow.

"Until the Oklahoma Supreme Court issues its decision on OTA’s application for approval of bonds, the OTA does not have access to the bond market to fund planning and construction activities for the ACCESS Oklahoma Program," a statement reads.

Normal operations and toll road maintenance will continue, the agency says, as well as conversion to cashless tolling.

“Despite the tremendous transportation needs across the state, I feel it is prudent to take this difficult step,” Gatz said in a news release. “This is an unfortunate decision that the OTA does not take lightly due to the critical nature of the ACCESS Oklahoma plan and the effect it will have on all our consultants and their employees as well as many Oklahoma communities and businesses that rely on these necessary transportation improvements. While these delays slow progress for the state, it doesn’t eliminate the need for these critical transportation enhancements that will improve safety and the quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

A Cleveland County district judge ruled the Turnpike Authority “willfully” violated the Open Meeting Act when it posted meeting agendas that lacked details on the ACCESS Oklahoma plan. Gatz has said he thinks the Turnpike Authority acted in compliance with the Open Meeting Act and has appealed the ruling. Two other lawsuits regarding the turnpike expansion plan remain pending.

