Turnpike Authority adopts PlatePay toll rates for Creek Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Friday approved new toll rates for PlatePay on the Creek Turnpike.
The cost to drive the entire length for a passenger vehicle using PlatePay will be $5.80, said Joe Echelle, OTA deputy director. That would be nearly double the $3 cost for those with a PikePass, he said.
“PlatePay increases the safety of the folks that use the network,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, who also serves as OTA executive director and Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director.
Oklahoma turnpike Authority Chairman Gene Love said that about 49 percent of those who call into the PikePass center for PlatePay convert to PikePass.
“They do that because the rate is so much cheaper,” Echelle said.
He said the PikePass system is less expensive to operate than PlatePay.
The system on the Creek Turnpike will also measure the vehicle to determine its shape to assess a toll. Small vehicles, such passenger cars, will pay less. Large vehicles, such as semi-trailers, will pay the most, Echelle said.
Gatz said Oklahoma is long overdue to go to a cashless system.
The Creek Turnpike’s east end is at the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44). The northeast end is at the Will Rogers Turnpike (also Interstate 44).
In an unrelated item, Gatz said Oklahoma is the bottom ten for seat belt us at 85 percent.
To get in the top ten, the figure needs to be above 94 percent.
Throwback Tulsa: Turner Turnpike opened in 1953
September 2020 video: Aerial view of the Turner turnpike near the Tulsa entrance
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying that, “unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home."
A nationwide effort by Trump supporters to undermine trust in the election process appears to have escalated, and officials think an event held last month in in Springfield, Missouri, could be to blame.
David Menna, 65, is now accused of exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Bixby, two years after an investigative news story brought national attention to claims of child sexual abuse spanning 15 years in multiple states.
The day after the district attorney was stabbed by a family member, he said the 2015 fatal stabbing of then-state Labor Commissioner Mark Costello by his son should have sent a message to the state Legislature that things needed to change when it comes to mental health funding.