Turnpike Authority adopts PlatePay toll rates for Creek Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Friday approved new toll rates for PlatePay on the Creek Turnpike.

The cost to drive the entire length for a passenger vehicle using PlatePay will be $5.80, said Joe Echelle, OTA deputy director. That would be nearly double the $3 cost for those with a PikePass, he said.

The OTA is replacing coin receptacles with PlatePay, where a picture of the license plate is taken and a toll bill is sent to the person who holds the registration.

Echelle said it is his goal to get the transition done by Nov. 1, if not sooner.

PikePass uses a prepaid account with a device mounted on the windshield. Tolls are deducted automatically when a driver passes through certain points on the turnpike.

The OTA has already converted several of its turnpikes to PlatePay, Echelle said.

The Will Rogers and Turner Turnpikes will be the last to be completed, he said. The completion date for two turnpikes is the summer of 2024.

The cash lanes are being eliminated due to safety concerns, Echelle said.

In the last six years, there have been 500 accidents in toll zones, some of which have been fatalities, Echelle said.

“PlatePay increases the safety of the folks that use the network,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, who also serves as OTA executive director and Oklahoma Department of Transportation executive director.

Oklahoma turnpike Authority Chairman Gene Love said that about 49 percent of those who call into the PikePass center for PlatePay convert to PikePass.

“They do that because the rate is so much cheaper,” Echelle said.

He said the PikePass system is less expensive to operate than PlatePay.

The system on the Creek Turnpike will also measure the vehicle to determine its shape to assess a toll. Small vehicles, such passenger cars, will pay less. Large vehicles, such as semi-trailers, will pay the most, Echelle said.

Gatz said Oklahoma is long overdue to go to a cashless system.

The Creek Turnpike’s east end is at the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44). The northeast end is at the Will Rogers Turnpike (also Interstate 44).

In an unrelated item, Gatz said Oklahoma is the bottom ten for seat belt us at 85 percent.

To get in the top ten, the figure needs to be above 94 percent.