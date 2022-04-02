Turner Turnpike shut down near Luther east of Oklahoma City

The Turner Turnpike near Oklahoma City was shut down Saturday afternoon following a reported chase involving an armed suspect.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said eastbound lanes of the turnpike were shut down at Interstate 35 and westbound lanes were shut down at the Luther exit, both about 1:15 p.m.

KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported Oklahoma City police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were pursing an armed man on the turnpike when it was shut down.

The 86-mile turnpike runs between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.