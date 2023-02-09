Her brother's voice was shaking on the other end of the line.

But the words he was able to articulate were exactly the ones Nazire Kont needed to hear.

He and his family were safe, he told her. They had escaped their home just as the walls had begun to crumble and fall.

"We could hear his wife and their 3-year-old daughter crying. But they were all OK," said Kont, who along with her parents reached out last Sunday evening after news broke of a massive earthquake striking southern Turkey and Syria.

Kont, a native of Turkey, is one of many Tulsa-area residents who had loved ones affected by the 7.8 magnitude quake, which leveled cities and left thousands dead, a toll that continues to climb.

Kont knows, though, that her family is fortunate. As recovery efforts continued Thursday, others are not getting the same good news. Still more have received no news at all.

"We have some who have lost family. We have many still trying to find out about parents, aunts, uncles, cousins," said Muhammad Ali Sezer, executive director of Raindrop Turkish House in Broken Arrow.

The nonprofit, which promotes friendship between diverse cultural and faith groups, has about 35 active members in the area, and many of them have been personally affected, he said.

"We keep checking on each other," he said. "We have to support each other. That is what you do as a community."

The destruction has made communication with Turkey difficult, Ali Sezer said.

For those still awaiting news, "it is devastating because you are thinking about your family members and yet you cannot get one single word about their welfare," he said.

As of Thursday evening, the reported death toll had surpassed 20,000, with many tens of thousands more injured. The numbers are expected to keep rising, as rescuers comb through rubble, racing against time to find any remaining survivors.

Thousands of buildings were toppled in multiple cities.

The earthquake, followed by a second quake and numerous aftershocks, struck after 4 a.m., catching many residents asleep in their beds.

Death and destruction

Tulsa resident Huseyin Sahan is from Hatay, which is on Turkey's border with Syria and was hard hit by the quake.

His parents were OK, he said. But others he knew were not so fortunate.

"My mom told me that our neighbors' house of 30 years had been razed to the ground," he said. "Their bodies were found two days later."

Sahan also lost a beloved aunt and cousin, whose bodies were likewise found in the rubble of their home.

Sahan said his parents and other survivors aren't sure what to do now.

"There's no electricity, no water for drinking," he said. "People are scared of staying at home at night due to the fear of earthquakes. My parents sleep the nights in their cars."

"My wife's sister's house collapsed, too," he added. "She stays in a tent with her six children and waits for help."

Kont said she's still "in shock" over the devastation in her home country.

"I am crying all the time," she said.

Her hometown, Sinop, in northern Turkey, was spared. But her brother and his family live in Adiyaman, one of the cities directly affected in southeastern Turkey.

Kont said she and her parents, who are currently visiting her from Sinop, immediately called her brother after her father saw the news.

They were relieved to learn of his family's safety.

Having made it out of their apartment building with only seconds to spare, they were sitting in their car, trying to collect themselves.

"Later, we offered to send him money," she said. "But he says money is useless. There are no supermarkets left to go to."

They have since left Adiyaman, Kont said, and are staying with family in another town, uncertain of what the future holds.

Ali Sezer's hometown of Kayseri is over a hundred miles from the quake's epicenter and suffered no reported casualties, he said.

That includes his parents, who were shaken up by the experience but escaped injury.

While no structures collapsed there, many, including his parents' apartment building, were damaged and are feared to be structurally unsound, he said.

"Many people are staying during the day in public places, mosques, because they do not feel safe in their homes," he said, adding that aftershocks are still happening.

Ali Sezer said it's hard to be so far away when his home country is suffering. But he's grateful to be where he is and for all the prayers and support from Oklahomans.

"I would encourage everyone, if you have neighbors, colleagues from Turkey or Syria, please reach out. This is a very hard time for them," he said.

"Something we appreciate about Oklahoma is the 'Oklahoma Standard,' because the people here are caring, loving people. They come together and support each other during difficult times."

To donate to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, Ali Sezer recommends embracerelief.org.

Photos: Scenes from Turkey and Syria as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000