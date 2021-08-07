Turkey Mountain trail enhancements to offer wide range of benefits for the community, officials say

“We will have a majority of green and blue trails. There will be some areas that will be advanced, but most of those areas will be the alternate lines, so they will be a trail off of a trail.”

Stouder said the work on the new trails will be done incrementally so as not to require large segments of the existing trail system to be closed.

“The plan is to only close off areas that we are working in,” Stouder said. “So what is currently out there will still be open.”

That’s the short-term plan. Over the next two to three years, River Parks intends to add new multi-use trails to the remainder of the mountain — Areas 2-5 — in a public-private partnership that is estimated to cost $6 million.

Fundraising is still underway, but it’s an investment officials believe will be worth every penny — and then some.

“Number one, we are preserving an asset, the preservation of Turkey Mountain,” said River Parks Authority board member Torre Waldo. “There are not too many communities that have the advantage of having a wilderness right in the heart of their city.”