Turkey Mountain adds sandstone steps feature to pedestrian trail

  • Updated
  • 0

New sandstone steps have been added to a pedestrian trail the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. 

The staircase is part of an ongoing trail renovation outlined in the Turkey Mountain Master Plan in an attempt to add more pedestrian-only trails to relieve other busy trails, according to a post made on Turkey Mountain's social media. 

The 130 steps of natural sandstone climb to an elevation of 898 feet above sea level, making it the largest natural stone staircase in the state, the post states. The height is equivalent to a 10-story building, and the climb will reward visitors with "sweeping views of the Arkansas River and beyond."

“Turkey Mountain has long been appreciated for the recreational benefits it provides to Tulsa and the communities that surround it, and now there’s even more reason to visit Turkey Mountain to see this beautiful feature,” River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards said in the post.

The steps are made from sandstone from Turkey Mountain itself and were laid without the use of cement, rebar or other unnatural materials, the post says.

“The design concept is a staircase that blends seamlessly with the wilderness surroundings, looking as if it has always been there and offering a special way to experience the beauty of the mountainside,” Ryan Howell, the River Parks project manager, said in the post.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

